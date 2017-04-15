Not Every Professional Is Well-Informed About Every House Improvement Task

Many people mistakenly believe that home improvement is always best left to the pros. When equipped with the right attitude, however, this can be proven wrong. This article is filled with useful advice related to home improvement projects.

Paint your doors with a fresh coat of white paint to cover up the wear of everyday use. After a while the doors get a grimy bland color, so applying a new coat can make your doors appear new, as well as, add brightness to the inside of your house.

Want to save a coat or two of paint? When you paint wood or drywall that needs to be primed first tint the primer to match your final paint color. By tinting the primer you will reduce the amount of coats you need to paint the surface by a coat or two.

Smoke detectors are required for safety in your home. Many homes only put them in certain areas. You can increase the safety in your home, by installing additional detectors in places like bathrooms, kitchens and basements. These areas can sometimes be overlooked, though prone to fires as much or more than the rest of the house.

Use flour for emergency wall paper glue! That's the way the old timers always used to glue their wall paper in place. Just mix some flour with enough water to make a paste. Apply it just as you would any other wall paper glue. It will last for years!

Putting on a new roof is one of the major expenses of home ownership. Get more than one estimate and don't forget to look at references. Whether you want composite shingles, lightweight tile, metal, or wood shake on your roof, you'll have a lot of choices. A good contractor can help give you options.

Improve the look of your kitchen with a natural stone counter-top. Stone counter-tops come in a range of patterns and colors, and are possibly the most durable surface that you can choose. Sold in slabs, they are waterproof and heat resistant, and resist scratches and stains. There are a number of popular natural stone counter-tops to choose from, including marble, slate, granite and soapstone. While they tend to be quite expensive, it is worth the investment, as they last a very long time, and add value to your house.

If you have hardwood floors and pets, you know that it is almost inevitable that a urinating accident will or already has taken place. There is a simple solution to saving your hardwood floor. Find the stain on your flooring and take a bottle of hydrogen peroxide. Sit next to the stain and start pouring peroxide on the stain slowly. Make sure to exercise caution, because too much peroxide can damage your floors and have a negative effect. If used in the right doses, the peroxide will lighten the appearance of the stain.

Older homes tend to have carpet throughout the home, but years of use can cause a lot of damage. You get a classic look with wooden floors, they'll last longer then most plush carpets, as well.

Drain the water out of the hot water heater twice a year. Well-maintained water heaters can last much longer and run better. Just put a hose on the drain value and release the water.

Securely screw your bookcases and other tall furniture to your walls! Not only is this step an important safety precaution in fortifying your home for a potential earthquake, doing so might actually prevent a child or elderly person from knocking these tall items over on themselves and sustaining serious injuries.

If you are looking to improve your home with new furniture, consider re-upholstering. Having new furniture delivered and removing old furniture can be a stressful and expensive hassle. Simply putting new cushions and upholstery on an existing couch, however, will make it look like new for much less money than a new couch.

For your next home improvement project, consider installing light fixtures that detect motion. If you want to save money on energy on lights at night, you should think about lights that only come on when they sense a movement. Unwanted guests may pass on burglarizing your home if lights suddenly come on, alerting you to their presence.

When choosing colors for your room, decorate 'vertically.' Choose darker shades for the floor, medium colors on the walls and a lighter color on the ceiling. Don't be tempted to use darker colors one one side of a room and lighter colors on the other side. This will make the room appear out of balance, as well as, visually unappealing.

If space is at a premium in your home, consider remodeling the attic or basement. These often overlooked spaces can be a cost-effective way to gain more square footage in your home, without resorting to a costly extension. If the area is already partially finished, your project will progress quickly, and you'll be enjoying your new space in no time.

Consulting with a professional is a necessary step in any home improvement project. While it can be fun to design your own project and this is something you are definitely allowed to do, a professional can give you information that you may not have otherwise found out about. Such information can include zoning restrictions and environmental laws. The last thing you want is for a building inspector to come and tell you to tear down your project, after you have finished.

As you can see from the above article, you can change your home into what you dreamed it could be by following the above examples. Your friends will be impressed with all the wonderful things you have done to improve your home. You can keep it your own little secret that you got your ideas from a home improvement article.