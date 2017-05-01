Reliable Pest Control Recommendations To Assist You Regain Control Of Your Home

Are pests annoying you? Are those little critters just driving your crazy? Unwanted pests can bring many problems to your home. They can put your family's health at risk. Use this article to help you tackle your problem. These tips will get you started on the road to a pest-free life.

Keep your home as clean as possible. Even though this will not keep pests away, you at least will not be giving them an incentive to stick around. Many pests can smell food from a good distance away. If you want to do whatever you can to reduce your pest problem you should be diligent in keeping your house tidy.

Make sure that you do not have any candy lying around the area of your home. Candy is made of sugar, which can attract a wide assortment of bugs. Therefore, the best thing that you can do is eat in the kitchen and make sure that candy does not get into other areas of the house.

If you are having a pest control problem, look to your cabinets in your home for where the bugs are coming from. Pests love these dark and damp areas. Clean all your cabinets thoroughly once a month. When you are spraying for bugs, make sure you hit these areas with a quality pesticide.

If you decide to use pesticide, keep in mind that these harmful chemicals could hurt your pets. If possible, have someone take care of your pets until you get rid of your pest problem. Make sure the food you give to your pets does not come in contact with the pesticides.

In order to keep pests away from your edible items, make sure that you store them properly. A container made of glass or plastic with a tight lid is the best option. Pests can easily chew through paper or cardboard, so avoid these containers.

Do you have a pest problem? Mix borax and sugar to eliminate them. Sugar attracts them and borax kills them. To create the mixture, get a jar the size of a quart and mix one cup borax and one of sugar. Poke holes on the lid and then sprinkle the areas where the ants are.

Go through the foundation and roof of your house to ensure that there're no cracks or holes that pests can get into. If you find any, make sure you seal them up as soon as possible. Try to avoid using typical caulk as they usually can chew through this. Your best bet is to use something made with copper or mesh.

Pest repellents that are electronic prove very effective. They are plugged into outlets and emit sounds that repel vermin. This quiet sound that irritates rodents is not harmful to pets or people. Because rodents hate the noise, they will not remain in an area where it is present.

Check your house periodically for openings. You want to make sure that you don't help creatures creep into your home. Search along your foundation and walls to see if there are small holes that little critters can crawl into. If you find holes and spaces, make sure to seal them tight.

Avoid keeping garbage in the house for long. It is common for people to want to let the trash can fill before emptying. However, when you have thrown away food and food packaging, you create an environment that draws pests. Use a lidded can and take your trash out at least once a day.

If you see a row of ants in your garden, and you want to prevent ants from getting into your house from the outside, draw a line of chalk around your home's perimeter. Ants turn away when they encounter chalk. You can draw a line of chalk at the base your house to minimize chances of entry.

Store blankets, sweaters, quilts and other bedding and garments in chests lined with cedar. The natural resin of cedar wood repels moths and other pests without harming fabrics. You can also use cedar hangers in your closet or place small planks of cedar in your drawers or storage containers for the same effect.

You should now have some good ideas for getting rid of the pests that are plaguing your home. Give them a try to see if you can take your home back from those pesky critters or bugs that have moved in. Soon, you will be able to open your pantry without wondering what is in there.