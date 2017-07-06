Issues With Your Pipes? Pipes Tips That You Can Utilize

Many of us have no idea how plumbing works. Knowing a few simple tips and tricks can help you keep your money in your hands and not that of a plumber. Sometimes, it is necessary to call up a plumber, but by following a few words of advice, you can take preemptive action and stop a problem before it starts.

You don't want to end up with frozen pipes, so take preventive action, such as wrapping outside pipes with insulation, and keeping indoor temperatures above freezing at all times. Pipes will begin to freeze as soon as they reach freezing temperatures. The best case scenario is that you can heat the pipes and the water will start flowing again. The worst case would be that they burst, creating water damage and a big repair bill.

Avoid frozen pipes this winter! Keep a small trickle of water dripping from faucets, and wrap your uninsulated pipes with foam or newspaper. If possible, keep the doors open between unheated and heated rooms. In an unheated area such as a garage or laundry room, keep a small heater next to the pipes. Remember to do this before the first cold snap hits.

Before you start a plumbing project you should tighten all of the pipes that are easily accessible. Especially if your pipes are making a range of loud banging sounds, as this is a clear sign that there are loose pipes along the line. It is also a good idea in case there is a clog so the excess pressure released does not break a loose pipe.

Frozen and bursting pipes from harsh winter weather is a problem that no-one wants, so plan now to winterize your exterior faucets and pipes against freezing conditions. A simple way to accomplish this is to find the exterior water shut-off valve located inside your home (often located in the basement). Turn off the water valve to stop water flow, and then open up the outside faucets to drain out any water that has collected. Be sure to turn off the outside water faucets tightly after the water has drained out. Take in any hoses you may have outside so they don't crack from the cold weather.

To winterize a house that will sit unused during the winter months, you must completely drain all of the pipes. After turning off the main water supply, let all of the water drain from the faucets, toilets, and water heater (turn off the gas). Add a quart of antifreeze to sinks and the tub to prevent water from freezing in the drain trap.

If there is grout stuck in your line, it is most likely going to be a lost cause attempting to clean it all yourself. Do your best to break it up and flush it down. This works much better if your home has pipes made of plastic. On the other hand, this situation usually ends in a call to a professional plumber.

Never pour grease down the kitchen-sink drain. This will help you avoid clogs in your kitchen sink. Place grease in a can or other receptacles and dispose of in the trash. Grease that has congealed on pots, and pans can be wiped off with paper towels that can be thrown in the trash.

If you have drains in your house that have not been used for a long period of time, pour one gallon of water through them to keep them functional. Furthermore, this will have the added benefit of reducing any odors from entering your house from lack of use during the year.

The key to finding a great plumber for new construction is to look at their prior jobs. Good plumbers take pride in the work they do, so they will have photos and references from previous jobs. If the plumber you are considering hiring does not have references or photos of previous jobs, then stay away and find another.

Do not be surprised if a plumber charges you more than you expected. Many customers think that fixing a toilet or other drainage problem should be easy, therefore the price should be low. You must remember that not only does a plumber have to charge for labor, but they have to charge for parts that you need.

Many people deal with clogged toilets. However, if your toilet will not flush every time, the water rises to the top, and there is bubbling effect occasionally, this can be due to a much deeper blockage in the main pipe. The main pipe must then be cleaned in order for your toilet to work properly.

Beware of black water in your toilet tank. Chances are, the color is caused from too much magnesium or iron in your water. Although this is usually harmless, it can be annoying for some people. If it is iron or magnesium in your water, the only way to fix it is by filtering the water.

If you get grout in your pipes, you won't be able to get it out by yourself. The grout can be broken in order to send it further down the line. Plastic pipes are more conducive to clearing grout than metal pipes. Calling a plumber can be expensive but damaging your pipes will cost a lot more.

Many people aren't well-versed in plumbing, and choose to pay whatever the plumber is asking for. All homeowners should work to become educated about plumbing so they have an idea what contractors do when they come. If you're armed with knowledge, you're much less likely to be ripped off.

Never try to undertake a project that you are unsure of. Additionally, never call on a friend to help you with something, if they are not a professoinal. There have been hundreds of good friendships ruined by a guy claiming to know exactly what he is doing, when the truth is he is clueless.

When getting an estimate from a contractor on a job, make sure to ask how long the written estimate is good for. For big jobs you usually want to get estimates from a few different plumbers. Knowing how long your estimate is valid will help you know what your time limit is for making a decision on who to hire.

You have learned many ways to handle a wide variety of plumbing problems. Take the advice in this article to use as a guide. If you have any further questions, make sure to take the time to find the answers using the internet or a professional so that you know exactly what you are doing before you start.